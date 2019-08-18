Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Resources
Louis J. DeLuca


1935 - 2019
Louis J. DeLuca Obituary
Louis J. DeLuca

Warren - Age 84. Passed away August 16, 2019. Beloved Husband of Barbara for 63 years. Loving Father of Denise Hogan, Diane DeLuca and Donna (David) Oselett. Loving Grandfather of Kathryn, Daniel and Mary. Dear Brother of Lucille (George) Mejaly and Leonard (and the late Mimi). Visitation Monday, August 19, 1-9PM at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. (at Masonic Blvd.) Instate 9:30AM Tuesday, August 20, and Funeral Mass 10AM at St. Faustina Catholic Church 14025 E. 14 Mile Rd. (east of Schoenherr Rd.)

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019
