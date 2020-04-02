|
Louis J Kisic
Redford Township - Louis J Kisic of Redford Township died peacefully March 31, 2020. Survived by 4 sons, David (Linda), Louis (Julia), John (Laurie) and Mark (Cathy). Grandfather to Louis B Kisic and Joan, Jenny and Mike Dewar, Christian, Amanda, Andy, Lauren and Maxwell. Great-Grandfather to 11 children. Lou began his career in the US Postal Service as a letter carrier and retired as the postmaster of Wyandotte. He was responsible for introducing the 9-digit zip code to Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. He was a people person. He coached CYO football at St. Hilary for many years. He was a multi-term president of the Redford Township Seniors Club. He organized golf outings for the postal employees. His favorite was organizing bus trips to the casino for the seniors. He kept busy and will be missed.
Lou's life will be celebrated later this year when the times will be less complicated.
Services provided by Charles Step Funeral Home. 18425 Beech Daly Road, Redford Township, Michigan 48240.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020