Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Louis J. Kisic

Louis J. Kisic Obituary
Louis J Kisic

Redford Township - Louis J Kisic of Redford Township died peacefully March 31, 2020. Survived by 4 sons, David (Linda), Louis (Julia), John (Laurie) and Mark (Cathy). Grandfather to Louis B Kisic and Joan, Jenny and Mike Dewar, Christian, Amanda, Andy, Lauren and Maxwell. Great-Grandfather to 11 children. Lou began his career in the US Postal Service as a letter carrier and retired as the postmaster of Wyandotte. He was responsible for introducing the 9-digit zip code to Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. He was a people person. He coached CYO football at St. Hilary for many years. He was a multi-term president of the Redford Township Seniors Club. He organized golf outings for the postal employees. His favorite was organizing bus trips to the casino for the seniors. He kept busy and will be missed.

Lou's life will be celebrated later this year when the times will be less complicated.

Lou's life will be celebrated later this year when the times will be less complicated.

Services provided by Charles Step Funeral Home.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
