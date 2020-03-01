Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Mattucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis J. Mattucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis J. Mattucci Obituary
Louis J. Mattucci

Utica - Louis J. Mattucci, Age 100, February 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude Mattucci. Loving father of Louis Jr. and the late Larry. Dear brother of the late Wedo Mattucci, Mary Spezialetti, Fr. James Mattucci, Christina Luczak, Elizabeth Przybylinski, Julia Melito, Patrick Mattucci, and Alfred Mattucci. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Tuesday, March 3 from 2-9pm with scripture service 7pm. Instate Wednesday, March 4 at 11am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44633 Utica Road (Btwn Van Dyke & M-59) Utica until time of mass 11:30 am. Interment St. Lawrence Cemetery Utica, Michigan

Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -