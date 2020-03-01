|
Louis J. Mattucci
Utica - Louis J. Mattucci, Age 100, February 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude Mattucci. Loving father of Louis Jr. and the late Larry. Dear brother of the late Wedo Mattucci, Mary Spezialetti, Fr. James Mattucci, Christina Luczak, Elizabeth Przybylinski, Julia Melito, Patrick Mattucci, and Alfred Mattucci. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica Tuesday, March 3 from 2-9pm with scripture service 7pm. Instate Wednesday, March 4 at 11am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 44633 Utica Road (Btwn Van Dyke & M-59) Utica until time of mass 11:30 am. Interment St. Lawrence Cemetery Utica, Michigan
