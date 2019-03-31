Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Louis Markiewicz Obituary
Louis Markiewicz

- - Passed away March 25, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Jennie.Dear father of the late Martin (Pam), Craig (Marianne), Roger (Colleen) and Cindy (Tom) Chiatalas. Cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , Salvation Army or Friends of Felines Rescue Center (14597 Power Dam Rd. Defiance, OH 43512, (419)393-2400).

Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile Rd. NW corner of Ryan Rd.) Funeral service on Tuesday at E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019
