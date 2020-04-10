|
Louise Angela Marduce Simon
Died peacefully on April 6, 2020, at age 88 in Surprise, AZ. Beloved wife of the late George Eugene Simon for 59 years. Loving mother of George (Emily), Mark (Karen), Steven (Marie), the late Cynthia Corso, Bruce (Jana), Laura Gutierrez, Matthew (Anna), and Paul (Melissa). Dearest sister of Alice Vorves and Richard Marduce; predeceased by siblings Helen, Walter, and Thomas Marduce. Proud and loving grandmother of 27 and great-grandmother of 17 children. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Louise graduated in 1949 from St. Francis Xavier High School in Ecorse, Michigan. She and George raised their family in Southgate, Michigan, before retiring to Phoenix in 1984. Condolences online at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/phoenix-az/shadow-mountain-mortuary/2412. Private burial in Phoenix April 10 for family, with a memorial service to be held later.
