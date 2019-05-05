Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
95 Market Street
Mount Clemens, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church,
95 Market Street,
Mount Clemens, MI
View Map
St. Clair Shores - Age 91, May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter for 66 years. Loving mother of Lisa, Patricia Smith, Anthony (Linda), Maria (Steve) Schuster, Michele (Michael) Gregor, and James (Melessa). Proud grandmother of Rachel (Nick), Thomas Smith, Kevin, Trina (Matt), Nicholas, Alaina (Justin), Juliana, Joseph, Angela, Samantha, and Mario. Great-grandmother of Reese. Sister of Patricia Pelione, Mary Dillard and the late Tom Consiglio, Tony Consiglio, Sam Consiglio, Jack Consiglio, and Kay Stella. Instate Wednesday 9:00 am until time of funeral Mass 9:30 am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 95 Market Street, Mount Clemens. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Warren. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Capuchin Soup Kitchen or to . www.ahpeters.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019
