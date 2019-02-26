|
Lowell E. Wenger
The Villages, FL - Lowell Wenger, 70, of The Villages, FL, died Wed. Feb. 20. He is survived by wife, Andrea (Goral); son, Joel of Canton, MI; daughter, Erin of Amsterdam. Preceded in death by his parents & sister, Linda. His career in physics (professor, researcher, dean) was spent at Wayne State Univ. and the Univ. of Alabama at Birmingham. Visitation from 12 - 2pm followed by 2pm funeral service Wed. Feb. 27 at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
