LTC (R) Thomas "Tommy" Wilson



On July 10, 2020, LTC (R) Thomas "Tommy" Wilson, loving husband, father and brother, passed away from ALS. Tommy was born on February 17, 1963 in Royal Oak, MI to Thomas and Gretchen Wilson. He is a graduate of the 1981 Dondero High School class. He was commissioned from Northern Michigan University into the United States Army in 1986.



Tommy truly had a "once in a life time" journey. Some of his major personal and professional accomplishments include; being voted class clown at Dondero, playing hockey and rugby, earning multiple Master's Degrees, instructing German at West Point, living in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and North Macedonia, completing two deployments to Iraq and the Congo, holding the title of Cavalrymen and Foreign Area Officer, raising three children and having a successful, loving 31-year marriage… Oh, and meeting Bruce Springsteen. Tommy settled in Charlottesville, VA following his retirement from the Army. He will always be remembered by his family and friends for his passion and love for tank tops, running shorts, geo-politics, cooking, music, his dogs and one of a kind sense of humor.



He is survived by his rock, Elke; his three children and their spouses, Joshua, Lisa, Savannah, Phil, and Katarina; four loyal dogs; and three sisters, Kim Cardillo, Sherri Dalley and Kelley Wilson.



A wake will be held at the Riverhouse in Mount Clemons and later Arlington Cemetery in 2021.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local ALS Association.









