Lucille Ivers (Garvey)
Born 11/13/1930 in Detroit, passed away 2/21/2020.
Raised on the west side, Lucille was a graduate of Immaculata High School and Marygrove College. She had a long career in Customer Service at Consumers Power Company (now CMS Energy) and raised four children.
Lucille is survived by her children, Susan Barna Ayoub (Alan), Joseph Ivers (Maryann), Mary Ivers (Tony Ramirez) and Martha Androsian (Bruce). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mark Barna, Michelle Androsian Gallagher, Tuesday (nee Mary) Twomey, Bruce Androsian Jr. and Brian Androsian, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Agnes (Hickey) Garvey, her brother, Robert Garvey, and her husband, Joseph Ivers. A funeral Mass will be said at St. Fabian's in Farmington Hills, followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (arrangements by McCabe Funeral Home).
The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude for the loving care Lucille received at Brookdale Farmington Hills North and from Seasons Hospice. Donations may be made in Lucille's memory to the Solanus Casey Center.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020