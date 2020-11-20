1/1
Lucille M. Scantland
Lucille M. Scantland

Fairlawn - Age 91. Passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home in Fairlawn, Ohio. Beloved wife of the late Joe for 56 years. Loving mother of Linda (James) Boogren, Jean Scantland, and Patricia (Brian) Weber. Cherished grandmother of Kelle (Christopher) Ilitch, Katie (Matthew) Price, Jeffrey (Julie) Boogren, Jamie Rankin, Steven (Alexandra) Weber, and Alex (Lisa) Weber and great-grandmother of Travis, Sienna and Trevor Ilitch, Kara and Austin Price, Jensen and Elin Boogren, Aidan Palmer (Jamie), Lukas (Steven) Weber, William and Weston (Alex) Weber. Arrangements have been made by Billow Funeral Home (Fairlawn, OH) and L.J. Griffin Funeral Home (Northville, MI). Due to Covid-19 all services will be private on November 25, 2020. Her final resting place will be Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia, MI. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
