Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lucille R. Feucht Obituary
Lucille R. Feucht

- - Lucille was born in Flint, Michigan on June 19, 1926 and passed in the Florida Keys on April 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Clarence. Loving mother of Gary, Linda Godfrey (Joseph), Cindy, and Randy (Lori). Adored grandmother of Joseph Jr. Godfrey (Jaimee), Calise and David Munne, and Blake Feucht. Great grandmother of Jace, Carter, Remington, Braelyn, and Shea. Family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:30am at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 10am. Interment at Crestwood Cemetery in Grand Blanc. Memorial tributes to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Rd., Fort Pierce, FL 34981 or .

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019
