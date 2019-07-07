Resources
Lucille (Luci) Sherer


1934 - 2019
Lucille (Luci) Sherer Obituary
Lucille (Luci) Sherer

- - Born Feb. 13, 1934 in Burlington, Iowa, graduated from Cornell College, formerly resided in Colorado, England and the metro Detroit area. Career in education included teaching and counseling at Lincoln High School in Warren, MI and Director of Adult and Community Education for Van Dyke Public Schools. Luci was very grateful for all of the love and support from many friends, family members and colleagues, (as well as from her animal companions.) Her message to all of you is, "I have learned from you, leaned on you and laughed with you. It has been a joy to have lived among you. Thank you all!"

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 7, 2019
