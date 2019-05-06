Services
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
Lying in State
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica Catholic Church
2100 Twelve Mile Rd.
Royal Oak, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica Catholic Church
2100 Twelve Mile Rd.
Royal Oak, MI
Resources
Lucy Mary Kammer Obituary
Lucy Mary Kammer

Berkley - Lucy Mary Kammer, age 86 of Berkley, passed away May 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph "Dewey" (2003). Loving mother of Colleen (spouse-Cary Loren) Kammer, Gail Kammer, Ralph Duane Kammer, Colette Kammer and Michael (late Debra) Kammer. Dear grandmother of Matthew and Emily Armstrong. Loving great grandmother of Lucy Secunda. Dearest sister of the late William Olszewski and sister-in-law of Stephanie Olszewski. Visitation 3-9 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 Twelve Mile Rd. Berkley. In state 9:30 AM until the 10:00 AM Mass on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica Catholic Church, 2100 Twelve Mile Rd., Royal Oak. Burial Roseland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen would be appreciated.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 6, 2019
