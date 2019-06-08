|
Lulu Downing RN
- - Lulu Scarborough Downing RN, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1934 in Lowell MA to Myrtle (Walker) and Edgar Scarborough. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Edgar, and her husband Ken. Lu met Ken in MA. They were married in 1956, moved to MI, and had 59 years together.
Lu was employed as a public health nurse. She sang in the church choir for over 50 years, played handbells, participated in the CROP walk for 30 years, and supported many other charities. In her free time Lu enjoyed walking, biking, hiking, square dancing, reading, and swimming. After retirement, Lu and Ken traveled yearly to numerous countries and enjoyed many European bike trips.
She is loved and remembered by her children Pam (Mark) Grucza, Cynthia Robtoy, Holly (Russ Stowers) Downing, her grandchildren: Hannah, Zack (Naomi), Abby, Ben, Alex, and Emily, her nephew Rick (Rosemary) and niece Diane Bissell, and other close family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to CWS/CROP walk at crophungerwalk.org. A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 29, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Ferndale, MI. The family will be greeting people starting at 10:00 with the service immediately following at 11:00 am. Lu will be interred in Massachusetts in September.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 8, 2019