Lynda E. Andrews
Centennial, CO - Lynda E. Andrews, of Centennial, Colorado passed away on January 23, 2019, after a long and courageous fight with lung cancer. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 29, 1950 and made Colorado her home in 1988. The Rosary was held on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 7:00 pm and Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 2375 E. Arizona Avenue, Denver. Her final resting place will be at her home in Naples, FL
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 10, 2019