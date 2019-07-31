Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Community
24415 Crocker Blvd.
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Community
24415 Crocker Blvd.
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
M. Ann Purrenhage Obituary
M. Ann Purrenhage

Clinton Township - M. Ann Purrenhage (nee Kolar), age 83, July 28, 2019 of Clinton Township. Loving wife of the late Ralph. Dear mother of Thomas (Jennifer), David (Karen), Patrick (Tracy), Jeanne, John (Laura) and Daniel (Angela). Beloved grandmother of 15. Sister of Mary, Rita, Ruth, Jean and John. Visitation Thursday 2-9 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods with a 7:00 PM Rosary. In State Friday 10:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Community, 24415 Crocker Blvd., Clinton Township until the time of her Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment Assumption Grotto Cemetery. Share a memory at ahpeters.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 31, 2019
