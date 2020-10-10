1/1
M. Loraine Struble
1927 - 2020
Rochester Hills - M. Loraine Struble of Rochester Hills, Michigan passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 at the age of 93.

Loraine was born in Hastings, Michigan on July 5th, 1927. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1944 with a special certificate in bookkeeping.

Loraine married Charles Struble on December 26, 1949 and made a beautiful home with him for their three children in Rochester, Michigan. A full tribute can be seen at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/rochester-mi/m-struble-9391895.

Loraine was preceded in death by her husband after more than 66 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Martha (James) Balmer of Ypsilanti, Melanie (Richard) Locke of Rochester Hills, and Dietrick Struble of Oakland, Michigan; by her grandchildren Gretchen Balmer, Grace Yoder, Benjamin Balmer, Clara Balmer, Emily Locke and Graham Locke; and by her five great-grandchildren.

Socially distanced visitation hours will be held at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester on Tuesday, October 12 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM.

Due to pandemic precautions, Wednesday's memorial service is by invitation only, but we encourage everyone to attend virtually via livestream at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) via the following link: www.oneroomstreaming.com

Event ID: PixleyWestU

Password: VRDSEE

Memorial donations may be made to the Rochester Area Neighborhood House.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
