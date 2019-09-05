Services
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-9010
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street (Livernois between 14 & 15 Mile Roads)
Clawson, MI
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Gramer Funeral Home
705 North Main Street
Clawson, MI 48017
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
581 E. 14 Mile Rd
Clawson, MI
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
581 E. 14 Mile Rd
Clawson, MI
Madeline Bross


1922 - 2019
Madeline Bross Obituary
Madeline Bross

Warren - Madeline Bross, of Warren, passed away September 3, 2019 at age 96. She was born to parents Leonardo and Mary Furnari on October 14, 1922 in Detroit. Survived by her children Mary Ellen Bross (Larry Lietz) and Gerard Bross (Peter Grisdela); granddaughter Madeline Mei Bross; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond Bross; parents Leonardo and Mary Furnari; and brothers Leo, Vincent, Salvatore, and Joseph. Visitation 4:00 - 8:00 PM, with a Scripture Service at 7:00 PM, on Friday, September 6th at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 North Main Street (Livernois between 14 & 15 Mile Roads), Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. Mass will be held Saturday, September 7th at 12:00 Noon, In State at 11:30 AM, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 588-1222. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Manna Community Meal would be appreciated (1050 Porter St., Detroit, MI 48226). gramerfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 5, 2019
