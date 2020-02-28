|
Madeline Georgina Level
Waterford - Madeline Georgina Level, age 99 of Waterford, passed away February 26, 2020. Loving wife of the late Leon Level, dear mother of Leon (Dolores) Level, Jo-Ann (Arthur) Spalding, Carol (the late Gerald) Bratton, the late Lawrence (Loretta) Level and Linda (Kenneth) Dosenbach. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 23. Longtime companion of the late John Quick. Sister of Lorraine (the late Leon) Martin, the late William (the late June) Mayea, the late Bernard (the late Marion) Mayea. Funeral Service, Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10:00 am at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday 5-7 pm. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials in Madeline's name may be made to the or Residential Hospice. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020