Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:30 PM - 8:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
133 Orchard Dr.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
133 Orchard Dr.
View Map
Northville - April 10, 2019; Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Dear mother of Patricia Colombo, James (Cecelia), Daniel (Trish), Barbara (Kurt) Bowen and Marie (Ernie) Kabara. Cherished grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 4. Preceded in death by Patrick, Margaret, Julia, Katherine and Rita. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, instate 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Dr. (W. of Center St.) until 12 p.m. Mass. Visitation Sunday, 1:30-8 p.m., L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.). Rosary at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Amy's Place, 41346 Llorac Lane, Northville, MI 48167. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 14, 2019
