|
|
Madeline Little
Northville - April 10, 2019; Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Dear mother of Patricia Colombo, James (Cecelia), Daniel (Trish), Barbara (Kurt) Bowen and Marie (Ernie) Kabara. Cherished grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 4. Preceded in death by Patrick, Margaret, Julia, Katherine and Rita. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, instate 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Dr. (W. of Center St.) until 12 p.m. Mass. Visitation Sunday, 1:30-8 p.m., L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.). Rosary at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Amy's Place, 41346 Llorac Lane, Northville, MI 48167. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 14, 2019