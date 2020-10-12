Madeline M. Tell
LIVONIA - Madeline Marie Tell, age 92, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Deborah, Gregory (Kathleen) & Laure (Michael Henning). Cherished grandmother of Tamara (Rick), Richard, Quinette (Jeff), Jared & Brandy (Shane) and great grandmother of six. Visitation Thurs Oct 15th from 4-8pm (Rosary 8pm) at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Mass Fri Oct 16th at 11am (in state 10:30am) at St. Edith Catholic Church, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to American Lung Association
or MI Humane Society.