LIVONIA - Madeline Marie Tell, age 92, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Deborah, Gregory (Kathleen) & Laure (Michael Henning). Cherished grandmother of Tamara (Rick), Richard, Quinette (Jeff), Jared & Brandy (Shane) and great grandmother of six. Visitation Thurs Oct 15th from 4-8pm (Rosary 8pm) at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Funeral Mass Fri Oct 16th at 11am (in state 10:30am) at St. Edith Catholic Church, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to American Lung Association or MI Humane Society.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
7345913700
