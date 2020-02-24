Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Haddad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Olive Haddad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline Olive Haddad Obituary
Madeline Olive Haddad

- - Madeline Olive Haddad, age 97, February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Marcia Tanner (Bruce). Step-mother of Cindy Campbell (Mark) and Robert Haddad (Dana). Proud grandmother of Rebekah, Samantha, and Stephen. Dear sister of Grover Serenbetz (late Catherine), George Serenbetz (Joyce), and Maybelle Fraser (late Donald). Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00AM until the time of funeral at 1:00PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Burial White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial tributes to Purple Heart or Franklin Historical Society.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -