|
|
Madeline Olive Haddad
- - Madeline Olive Haddad, age 97, February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Marcia Tanner (Bruce). Step-mother of Cindy Campbell (Mark) and Robert Haddad (Dana). Proud grandmother of Rebekah, Samantha, and Stephen. Dear sister of Grover Serenbetz (late Catherine), George Serenbetz (Joyce), and Maybelle Fraser (late Donald). Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00AM until the time of funeral at 1:00PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Burial White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial tributes to Purple Heart or Franklin Historical Society.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020