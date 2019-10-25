|
Madge Hanson McCaughan
Madge Hanson McCaughan, a retired Detroit Public Schools employee, community activist, mother of five, and Detroit resident for more than 72 years, died October 24, 2019 at the age of 100.
She was born January 21, 1919 in Chatham, Ontario, Canada, the second daughter of William and Edith (Myers) Hanson.
Madge met Donald McCaughan, a Detroit native, while he visited relatives in Chatham. They married April 17, 1944. She moved to Detroit in 1947 and shortly thereafter became a US citizen. A daughter, Linda, was born May 11, 1947.
After her husband's death in 1970, she attended Wayne County Community College and Wayne State University and served as a reading specialist.
She gained a reputation for possessing a near-photographic memory and for a love of New York Times crossword puzzles. She aided many who were tracing their genealogies and was known for her stylish dress and as a great cook.
She was predeceased by her daughter Linda and by a granddaughter, Jennifer Frances Goins and by a sister Meryl Blocker.
Survivors include her daughters: Nancy M. Blount; Pat (Keith Yamamoto); Janice and Carolyn and numerous nieces and nephews.
Contact Lynch & Sons Funeral Home in Clawson for service details, 248-435-0660; https://www.lynchandsonsclawson.com/
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019