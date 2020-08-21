Malcolm Allen Lewis



Malcolm Allen Lewis was born July 31, 1954 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was the fourth of six children born to the union of the late Elder Tom Curtis and Audrey Lee Davis Lewis.



Malcolm accepted Christ at an early age. Growing up in the Church Of God In Christ, he was a member of the Sunshine Band, Purity Class, and sang in the choir.



In 1972, Malcolm graduated from John J. Pershing High School. He was a proud Pershing Doughboy. Malcolm earned his Bachelor's degree in Distributive Education from Western Michigan University in 1981.



Upon his return to Detroit, Malcolm began his professional career as a Case Manager at Project Transition where he assisted women reentering society from the criminal justice system. Afterwards, Malcolm pursued his passion studying Law at the University of Detroit Mercy. Malcolm was a part of the Malcolm X Grass Roots Movement. It was not uncommon for him to be on the picket lines fighting for equality.



While in law school, Malcolm was employed as a math and science teacher in the Detroit Public School system. Thus, began his lifelong mission of teaching, serving and empowering disadvantaged youth. He taught at Courville, A.L. Holmes, and Thurgood Marshall elementary schools as well as Northwestern and Cody High Schools.



In response to children with increasing behavior challenges, Malcolm co-founded a basketball mentorship program called Endeavor to Achieve Goals Leading to Educational Success also known as E.A.G.L.E.S. The purpose was to provide an incentive program to promote good behavior, good grades, and good sportsmanship. From the E.A.G.L.E.S.' concept birthed the Junior Basketball League of Detroit of which he was immensely proud. Many program participants went on to do great things with the most notable player being Garland Gilchrist, the current Lieutenant Governor of Michigan.



Malcolm retired from Detroit Public Schools in 2009. However, he continued working as an advocate for youth, activist for justice, mentor and chess coach extraordinaire coordinating programs across Southeastern Michigan. He and his sister Karen Bland founded the Young Masters Chess and Art Center. Malcolm saw the potential in children beyond their circumstances, disabilities and special needs. He led students to national tournaments and championships for many years, and also served as an instructor and board member of the Heritage Youth Program.



Malcolm was a motivator and pioneer chess teacher and coach for inner city and metropolitan area youth. He was a surrogate father to children without fathers and a godfather to many others. Malcolm had an immeasurable thirst for knowledge, history, statistics and music. He was known by his smile witty sense of humor and love for family and friends.



Malcolm is survived by three Sisters; Dolores (Eddie) Cotton, Karen (Larry) Bland and Kimberly A. Lewis, two Brothers; Curtis (Cynthia) Lewis and, Bishop Ralph (Diane) Lewis, five nieces four Nephews one Great- and three Great-nieces and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.









