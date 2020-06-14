Dr. Manuel Sklar
West Bloomfield - Dr. Manuel Sklar, 95, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 12 June 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years of the late Harriet Sklar. Cherished father of Susan (Dr. Martin) Hurwitz, Dr. David (Julie Edgar) Sklar, Melissa Sklar, Joel (Connie Cessante) Sklar, and the late Elizabeth Sklar. Loving Pops of Ariel Hurwitz (Joseph) Greene, Noah (Lizzy) Hurwitz, Judith Hurwitz, Jonah Sklar, Daniel Sklar, and Lev Sklar. Great Grandpops of Nathaniel Greene, Gabriel Greene, Asher Hurwitz, and Hamilton Hurwitz. Adored brother of Diane (Larry) Blau and the late Donald (the late Irene) Sklar. Brother-in-law of Valerie (Dr. Samuel) Indenbaum. Also survived by his loving companion Elayne Galin, many loving nieces and nephews, and his friend and helper, Myrt. A private family graveside service will be held at 2:30 P.M. Monday June 15, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.