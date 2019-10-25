|
|
Marc Forest
Forest, Marc. October 24, 2019. Loving husband of Sabine for 58 years. Dear father of Eric (Evelyn), Christophe, and Tony (Jennifer). Grandfather of Alex and Ben. Also survived by six brothers and sisters. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 11am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd., West Bloomfield Twp. Visitation at church begins at 10am. Memorial tributes to the Bloomfield Hills Rotary Foundation, PO Box 134, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019