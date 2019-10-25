Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
4300 Walnut Lake Rd.
West Bloomfield Twp, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
4300 Walnut Lake Rd.
West Bloomfield Twp., MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marc Forest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marc Forest

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marc Forest Obituary
Marc Forest

Forest, Marc. October 24, 2019. Loving husband of Sabine for 58 years. Dear father of Eric (Evelyn), Christophe, and Tony (Jennifer). Grandfather of Alex and Ben. Also survived by six brothers and sisters. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 11am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd., West Bloomfield Twp. Visitation at church begins at 10am. Memorial tributes to the Bloomfield Hills Rotary Foundation, PO Box 134, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now