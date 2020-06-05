Marc S. Barton
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marc's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marc S. Barton

Milan - Marc S. Barton, 67 of Milan, formerly of Blissfield, died unexpectedly, Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home. Born June 18, 1952 in Detroit. He was the oldest of eight children to Steven and Theresa Barton.

He was a graduate of Utica High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Wayne State University in Fine Arts Design. He married Anne Mueller on December 18, 1975 at St. Kieran Church in Shelby Twp.

Marc is survived by his parents Steven & Theresa; his wife Anne for over 44 years; two daughters, Julia (Dylan) Duvall, and Elise (John) McNulty; four grandchildren, Caelen, Carys, Evelynn and Addisyn, all from Canton, MI; his brothers and sisters and sisters-in-law. Marc was preceded in death by his brother Brian.

Cremation has taken place. Interment will be in Remus, MI. Family suggests memorial contributions to honor Marc, are to be made to the Detroit Institute of Arts.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel
301 S Lane St
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-2133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 28, 2020
Anne, I am very sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Susan McQuiston
May 28, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patti McLinden
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved