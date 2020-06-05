Marc S. Barton



Milan - Marc S. Barton, 67 of Milan, formerly of Blissfield, died unexpectedly, Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home. Born June 18, 1952 in Detroit. He was the oldest of eight children to Steven and Theresa Barton.



He was a graduate of Utica High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Wayne State University in Fine Arts Design. He married Anne Mueller on December 18, 1975 at St. Kieran Church in Shelby Twp.



Marc is survived by his parents Steven & Theresa; his wife Anne for over 44 years; two daughters, Julia (Dylan) Duvall, and Elise (John) McNulty; four grandchildren, Caelen, Carys, Evelynn and Addisyn, all from Canton, MI; his brothers and sisters and sisters-in-law. Marc was preceded in death by his brother Brian.



Cremation has taken place. Interment will be in Remus, MI. Family suggests memorial contributions to honor Marc, are to be made to the Detroit Institute of Arts.









