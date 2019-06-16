|
|
Marcelline Mae (Marcy) Pegley
- - age 91 passed away June, 4, 2019 at Brittany Manor Nursing Facility in Midland, MI. Beloved wife of the late William Pegley. Dear mother of Ann Marie Comiskey (Pat) and Suellen Williams (Mark). Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Logan (John) and Justin VanTassel (Sara). Great-grandmother of Seann Van Tassel, Riley Ann Logan and Baillie VanTassel. Sister of Louanne Klonowski, Robert Proux, George Proux and the late Walter Proux, Raymond Proux, Marie Poulos and Maureen Bouchey. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4580 N. Adams Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Troy Community Coalition, 4420 Livernois, Troy, MI 48098.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 16, 2019