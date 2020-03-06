|
|
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Nicholls
Age 101 March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James D. Nicholls. Dear mother of Daniel (Dawn) Nicholls and the late Robert Nicholls. Cherished grandmother of Jasmine (Aaron) Wagner, Christopher D. (T. Charnan Lewis) Nicholls, Christopher H. (Tara) Nicholls, and Lindsay Nicholls. Great-grandmother of Zora, Benjamin, Elsa, and Emmylou. Memorial Mass at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield Hills, Tuesday, March 10th at 10am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 9:30am. Memorials appreciated to Leader Dogs for the Blind. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020