Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln Drive
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln Drive
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Nicholls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann "Peggy" Nicholls

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Nicholls Obituary
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Nicholls

Age 101 March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James D. Nicholls. Dear mother of Daniel (Dawn) Nicholls and the late Robert Nicholls. Cherished grandmother of Jasmine (Aaron) Wagner, Christopher D. (T. Charnan Lewis) Nicholls, Christopher H. (Tara) Nicholls, and Lindsay Nicholls. Great-grandmother of Zora, Benjamin, Elsa, and Emmylou. Memorial Mass at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield Hills, Tuesday, March 10th at 10am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 9:30am. Memorials appreciated to Leader Dogs for the Blind. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -