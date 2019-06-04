Services
Obarzanek Funeral Home
33250 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48310
(586) 939-7200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Obarzanek Funeral Home
33250 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48310
Lying in State
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church
35955 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church
35955 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI
- - Age 68 June 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Sr. Loving mother of Thomas (Lisa) Jr. and Matt Baughman. Dearest grandmother of Ryan and Zachary Baughman. Visitation Wednesday 2 to 8 PM with a Scripture service 7:00 P.M. at the Adragna Obarzanek Funeral Home, 33250 Ryan Rd. (Just North of 14 Mile Rd.), Sterling Heights, MI. Funeral Thursday, instate at 10:30 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church, 35955 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or Autism on the Seas at https://autismontheseas.com/

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 4, 2019
