Margaret Caird
Margaret Caird

Royal Oak - Margaret Isabel MacDonell Caird, age 103, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. Loving mother of Donald (Judy) Caird, Timothy (Cathy Bonilla) Caird, Mary (Michael) Hughes, Kevin (Eileen) Caird, Stephen (Gail) Caird, Christopher (Anita) Caird, and Elizabeth Szuber. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Nancy Caird. Grandmother of 23 and great-grandmother of 21. Funeral Mass Tuesday, June 2, at 10:00 a.m. (visitation 9:30) at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 Twelve Mile Rd., Royal Oak (Mass will also be livestreamed over the internet). A memorial celebration will be held in May 2021, or when travel restrictions are lifted. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary and to share a memory.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
