Margaret Caroline (Long) Demmer



Margaret Caroline (Long) Demmer died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones during the early hours of October 12, 2020. Margaret was called "Honey" by her late husband Jack and her beloved nieces and nephews. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 18, 1925 to Margaret Gretz and John Long. She grew up in Detroit and Dearborn. She graduated from Holy Redeemer High School and worked for several years as a stenographer at General Motors.



In 1946, Margaret met her future husband, Jack Demmer, on a blind date arranged by her brother-in- law, Earl McCarter. Jack and Margaret were married in 1948 and started their family. In 1951, they settled into their home in Dearborn and became members of the Church of the Divine Child. They celebrated 68 years of marriage together.



Margaret and Jack enjoyed playing golf at Dearborn Country Club, traveling and having a great time no matter what they did. They enjoyed family trips to Mackinac Island and Disney World, visits to children who live across the country, and attending youth sporting events for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Margaret is survived by her children Pat (Tom) Groszko, Sue (Bill) Hermann, Bill (Sharon) Demmer, Jim (Linda) Demmer, Marianne (Art) Nelson and Jean (Colin) Zick, 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) Demmer, her daughter-in-law, Shirley (Dudek) Demmer and her siblings, Theodore Long, Frances McCarter and Raymond Long.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City, Michigan 48135 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Instate 9:00 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Divine Child Catholic Church, 1055 North Silvery Lane, Dearborn, Michigan 48128 until the time of Mass at 10:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Kelly's Kidz Foundation, Angela Hospice or the Monsignor Herbert Weier Scholarship Program.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store