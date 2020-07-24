1/1
Margaret Ellen Eisses
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ellen Eisses

Warren - July 21, 2020, age 53. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Megan and Joseph. Cherished daughter of Richard (Dennis) Bissa and Ellen (the late Robert) Bryans. Dearest sister of Melinda "Lindy" Janson and Jennifer (John) Metric. Dear aunt of Celeste Janson, Jenna Janson, Nathan Metric, and Katie (Derek) McLin. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Memorial Mass Monday 11 a.m. at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 14 Mile Road (East of Schoenherr) Sterling Heights. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved