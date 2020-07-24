Margaret Ellen Eisses
Warren - July 21, 2020, age 53. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Megan and Joseph. Cherished daughter of Richard (Dennis) Bissa and Ellen (the late Robert) Bryans. Dearest sister of Melinda "Lindy" Janson and Jennifer (John) Metric. Dear aunt of Celeste Janson, Jenna Janson, Nathan Metric, and Katie (Derek) McLin. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Memorial Mass Monday 11 a.m. at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 14 Mile Road (East of Schoenherr) Sterling Heights. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com