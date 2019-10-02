|
|
Margaret G. Rogala
Westland - Passed away September 30, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Loving mother of Joseph (Bonnie). Cherished grandmother of Joseph Michael Jr., Cheri (Pat) Malloy, Stephanie Woloch and Brian (Katie) Crowton. Proud great grandmother of 5. Resting at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd., Thursday from 2-8 pm Rosary at 7 pm. Instate 9:30 am Friday at St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church, 8200 Wayne Rd. (S. of Joy) until time of Mass at 10 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 2, 2019