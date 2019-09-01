Services
Margaret J. Hughes

Margaret J. Hughes Obituary
Margaret J. Hughes

- - Margaret J Hughes died August 22, 2019, peacefully in her sleep, at age 95. Her husband of 55 years, Donald T Hughes Sr, died January 8, 2006. "Mom" has always set the bar high, with her witty, loving and caring ways.

Margaret was pre-deceased by her older brother, William St Jean, and her younger sister, Patricia St Jean. Margaret, a.k.a. "Billie", was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother to over 60 offspring, including her four sons, namely: Donald T Hughes Jr (Donna), Thomas D Hughes, Randolph W Hughes (Edie), and Gary L Hughes (Patricia). Don Jr's has 3 daughters, namely Susan (Tony) Capizzo, Amiee (Randy) Andrzejewski, and Amanda (Dave) Roraff. "Billie's" son Randy (Edie) have one son, Christopher (Janet). Son Gary (Patricia) have 3 children; Ian (Colleen), Anna (James), and Alex (Kristin). Billie was also step-mom to her husband's second family of five daughters, namely Sue (Steve)Weichel, Julie (Curtis)Lega, Jill (Roy) Ruehlen, Donna Clarke, and Laura Lochowicz.

The last 3 years of Margaret's life has been in assisted living homes, and since November 2018, in a nursing home. A special thanks to Thomas Hughes who visited our mom nearly every day while Margaret was being cared for in these homes on the East Side of Detroit, and to Susan Capizzo and Jill Ruehlen who were also Mom's frequent visitors.

The grandchildren and great grandchildren will always remember the $2 bills that "Grandma Billie" gave them for birthdays and Christmas.

Margaret J (Billie) Hughes… "A Life Well Loved!" and "A Life Well Lived!"



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 1, 2019
