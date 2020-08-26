1/1
Margaret Joan (Scharf) Dietz
Margaret Joan (Scharf) Dietz

Jan 30th 1944 - Aug 25th 2020

Sister to thirteen siblings, loving mother to Michelle, Charlotte, Joelle, Laura and Beau, mother in law to Scott, Greg, Tim and Amy, grandmother nine times over, great grandmother twice (+ soon to be more), dear friend to nearly everyone she met and dedicated partner to Tim for fifteen years. Margaret embodied resilience, humor, selflessness, compassion, humility and courage such that she was in so many ways not only a role model but an inspiration to us all. She filled our lives many times over with love and joy and will forever live on in our hearts & memories. We love you mom.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
