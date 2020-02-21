|
|
Margaret Lina O'Rourke
Margaret Lina O'Rourke, known as Marge to many of her family and friends, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning February 15th, in Miami Florida. She passed without pain and suffering and was alert and a fighter to the very end.
Born August 11, 1920 in Detroit Michigan to George and Martha Klutz, Margaret spent the majority of her career working in the Comptroller's office of the City of Detroit where she handled police payrolls.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and wife to her late husband, Bernard "Bernie" O'Rourke.
Margaret is survived by 3 children: Martha Sax, Margaret (Jerry) O'Rourke-Kelly, George (Andrea) O'Rourke; her sister, Georgiana Imbriaco; and her niece, Diann (Jim Shereda) Imbriaco.
She also leaves 4 grandchildren: Margaret Bohnhoff, Jack Seller, David Deupree, Melissa Staskowski; and 5 great grandchildren; Olivia Seller, Alexis Seller, Dylan Staskowski, Carter Deupree, Remi Deupree; and a great niece, Sophia Grzesiak.
A private family celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date in Michigan.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020