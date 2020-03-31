|
Margaret M. [Peggy] Curry
Margaret May [Peggy] Curry, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, passed peacefully at home on 28 March 2020 with her daughters Shannon, Colleen, and Beth Ann present. Margaret was 92.
Born 02 August 1927 at Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario the daughter of Luigi Croppo [1954] and Mae Croppo [nee Scott][1999]. Loving sibling to Dorothy Penrose [2015] , Joyce Schuchard, Barbara Parent [2011], and George Croppo [2018] .
Beloved wife to Robert David Curry [2009] and devoted mother of David Robert, Stephan Robert, Shannon Marie, Timothy Robert, Colleen Marie, Christopher Robert [2014], Beth Ann, and Danny. Proud mother-in-law to their partners Elaine Curry (nee Polakowski), Kaye Michelle Curry (nee LeFerriere), Fernando Diaz [2017], Bonnie Curry (nee May), Darryl Hysler, Crystal Rae Curry (nee Glossop), and Raymond Lee Brown.
Loving grandmother to Brian Patrick Curry, Craig T. Curry, Samantha Lee Diaz, Michael Scott Curry, Danny Scott Curry, Meghan Mae Curry, Kenneth Alan Curry, Alison Blair Curry, Scott Nelson Curry, Abigail Marie Curry, Hannah Chenay Elizabeth Brown, and Zachery Robert Louis Brown.
Loving great-grandmother to Avery Elizabeth Curry [Craig Curry and Jacquelyn Sikora], James Patrick Curry, Christopher Leonard Curry [Brian and Natasha Curry], and Nora Lee Rogers [Meghan and Simon Rogers].
Peggy's artistic skill and conceptual clarity was evident and active through her life with works ranging from portraiture in charcoal and oils [and even on cakes], to advertising images, to greeting cards and more…colouring into her final days.
Her design sensibility informed the clothes she sewed for herself and her children, and the unending, fresh design statements she achieved in the decor and furnishings of her home.
She was a proud and successful businesswoman in her own right, and with her sisters in women's clothing.
Peggy asked that she be remembered as "the heartbeat of the family." Indeed, that heartbeat was strong and consistent in support of her children, and their children, and now their children in building lives of fierce independence, adaptability and resilience.
Memorial service still being planned.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020