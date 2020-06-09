Or Copy this URL to Share

Carney, Margaret Mary (nee O'Hara), July 2, 1953 - June 4, 2020 Survived by her children John (Randi) Carney, Katie Carney, Liz Carney, grandchildren Garett and Laney Carney and her sisters Mary Russo (Joseph) and Sheila O'Hara. Predeceased by parents John & Margaret O'Hara, and her brothers John & James O'Hara. As Margaret wished there will be no funeral service; a celebration of her life will occur later this summer.









