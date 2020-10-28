Margaret Pelegrino
Royal Oak - Margaret Ann Pelegrino (née Teasdale), age 51, of Royal Oak, October 27, 2020. Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Sophia. Visitation Friday, October 30, 2 - 8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Funeral Mass Saturday, 11 a.m., at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 28353 St. Herbert, Madison Heights. Memorial contributions to Hospice of Michigan are appreciated. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
for full obituary and to share a memory.