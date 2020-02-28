|
Margaret Rose "Peggy" Henwood
Royal Oak - Margaret Rose "Peggy" Henwood, 67, of Royal Oak, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at a local hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Laura (Moynagh) Henwood, sisters Lynn Torzewski and Patricia Bertsch, infant brother Charles, and half-brother William. She is survived by her half-sister, Wendy Henwood, brother-in-law, Charles Bertsch and many adoring nieces and nephews and their children. Aunt Peggy was dearly and deeply loved. Throughout the years, she traveled the world, but always came home - and remained a loyal supporter of Detroit and other local sports teams to the end. She especially loved her Detroit Tigers. She loved learning, and often said she would have been a professional student if she could have managed it, first studying chemical engineering, before receiving degrees in geology, communications, and public relations. Smart, funny, and fiercely loyal, she was known for her honesty and her laugh. She did her best to live up to the quote she had recently posted on her Facebook page: "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate and wine in one hand, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming "WOO HOO what a ride!" We miss your beautiful spirit already Aunt Peggy. Rest in God's perfect peace.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020