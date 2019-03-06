Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Nardin Park United Methodist Church
Farmington Hills, MI
Detroit - Margaret Shell, 99, was born in Batesville, Arkansas, December 13, 1919, the daughter of Thomas Franklin and Annie Louise Shell. She passed away peacefully March 3, 2019, at her longtime home in Detroit. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lyman M. and Don Franklin; and sisters Tommie Jane (Howard) Tripp and Mary Lou Shell. She is survived by sister Ann; sister-in-law Karen Shell; niece, Nancy (Joseph) Richards; two nephews, Don Franklin (Anne) Shell and Howard Franklin (Susan) Tripp; great-niece Kristin Trame; and great-nephew Danny Tripp; nephew-in-law Richard Trame, several step-nieces and step-nephews; as well as cousins Katherine (Earl) Tripp, Nina (Hugh) Insell, and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at her church, Nardin Park United Methodist Church in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Visitation is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. Graveside services will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Batesville, Arkansas under the direction of Roller-Crouch Funeral Home of Batesville. Margaret is loved and greatly missed by her family and many friends. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 6, 2019
