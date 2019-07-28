Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan and Son Funeral Home
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan and Son Funeral Home
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Road
Utica, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Road
Utica, MI
Margaret Tetenborg


1938 - 2019
Margaret Tetenborg Obituary
Margaret Tetenborg

Sterling Heights - Margaret Elizabeth Tetenborg nee Buskamp passed away at the age of 80 on July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Loving mother to Ralph (Pam) and Mark. Visitation will be at Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica on Sunday 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Instate Monday at 9:30 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Road, Utica, until time of Mass at 10 am. Interment at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Utica, Michigan.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019
