Margaret Tetenborg
Sterling Heights - Margaret Elizabeth Tetenborg nee Buskamp passed away at the age of 80 on July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Loving mother to Ralph (Pam) and Mark. Visitation will be at Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica on Sunday 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Instate Monday at 9:30 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Road, Utica, until time of Mass at 10 am. Interment at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Utica, Michigan.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019