Margaret "Peggy" Winkelman
West Bloomfield - Margaret "Peggy" Winkelman, 95, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died after sunset on 14 May 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Winkelman. Cherished mother of Andra Barr, Marjory (Donald) Epstein, and Roger (Linda) Winkelman. Loving Grandma Peggy of Rabbi Pamela (Jeffrey) Silk, Tracy Barr, Alan Barr, Lilly (Alex) Stotland, Lena Epstein (Eric) Medwed, Jaclyn Winkelman, and Julie Winkelman. Proud Great-Grandma Peggy of J.J. Silk, Ava Silk, Nathan Stotland, Elise Stotland, and Emma Medwed. Sister of the late Barbara Leeds. Devoted daughter of the late Sidney and the late Eve Wallace. Longtime companion of the late Robert Krause. SERVICES 10:00 A.M. THURSDAY, MAY 16, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 16, 2019