Marge A. Bandy
Livonia - Passed away July 19, 2019 age 88. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Cheryl (Arthur) Stoltz and Susan (Brian) Swims. Cherished grandmother of 7. Proud great-grandmother of 6. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) on Tuesday from 3-9 pm. Instate Wednesday 10 am at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 25606 Ann Arbor Tr. (W. of Telegraph) until time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019