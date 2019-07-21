Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Sabina Catholic Church
25606 Ann Arbor Tr. (W. of Telegraph)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sabina Catholic Church
25606 Ann Arbor Tr. (W. of Telegraph)
View Map
Marge A. Bandy

Marge A. Bandy Obituary
Marge A. Bandy

Livonia - Passed away July 19, 2019 age 88. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Cheryl (Arthur) Stoltz and Susan (Brian) Swims. Cherished grandmother of 7. Proud great-grandmother of 6. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) on Tuesday from 3-9 pm. Instate Wednesday 10 am at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 25606 Ann Arbor Tr. (W. of Telegraph) until time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019
