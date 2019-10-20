|
Margo Finney
October 18, 2019. Wife of the late Jared W. Finney. Sister of Diane Goschka (Jerry). Aunt of Alan (Melissa), Brian (Tina) and Craig (Jessica). Also survived by several great nieces and nephews and other relatives of her late husband. Family will receive friends Tuesday 10 a.m. till Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons, 2600 Crooks Rd (btwn Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Interment at Clinton Grove Cemetery. Memorial Tributes to Leader Dogs for the Blind, P.O. Box 5000, Rochester MI 48308 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 38900 Harper, Clinton Twp MI 48036.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019