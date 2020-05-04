Marguerite Kalec



Farmington Hills - Marguerite M. Kalec (nee Barber) age 91, died peacefully at home April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward for 58 years. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Ann. Loving mother to Robert, and Ann (David) Oehring. Devoted grandmother to William, Michael, Stephen, Emma, Terence, Tyler, Tanner, and great-grandmother to Lauren, Payton, and Kenneth. Born in Flint, Marge obtained a degree in education from Wayne State University and taught in the Detroit Public Schools for over a decade. She subsequently earned a master's degree from the University of Michigan and was a guidance counselor in the Farmington Public Schools for more than twenty years. An avid traveler, she was also an accomplished photographer, and family genealogist. A private service and burial will be held.













