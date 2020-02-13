|
|
Maria Antonia Navarrette
Navarrette, Maria Antonia, Age 91, passed away on February 13, 2020. Loving wife of Ignacio Navarrette. Caring mother of Charlie Navarrette, Martha Kathleen Navarrette, Sergio (Sana) Navarrette and Conrad (Kim) Navarrete. Dear grandmother of Michael Navarrette. She will be dearly missed by many relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Prayer Service 7:00 p.m. Sawyer Fuller Funeral Home 2125 12 Mile Rd. Berkley. Funeral, Monday, Instate 10:00a.m. until the time of Mass 10:30 a.m. Guardian Angels Catholic Church 581 E. 14 Mile Rd. Clawson. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020