Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sawyer Fuller Funeral Home
2125 12 Mile Rd.
Berkley, MI
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Sawyer Fuller Funeral Home
2125 12 Mile Rd.
Berkley, MI
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
581 E. 14 Mile Rd.
Clawson, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
581 E. 14 Mile Rd.
Clawson, MI
Maria Antonia Navarrette


1928 - 2020
Maria Antonia Navarrette Obituary
Maria Antonia Navarrette

Navarrette, Maria Antonia, Age 91, passed away on February 13, 2020. Loving wife of Ignacio Navarrette. Caring mother of Charlie Navarrette, Martha Kathleen Navarrette, Sergio (Sana) Navarrette and Conrad (Kim) Navarrete. Dear grandmother of Michael Navarrette. She will be dearly missed by many relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Prayer Service 7:00 p.m. Sawyer Fuller Funeral Home 2125 12 Mile Rd. Berkley. Funeral, Monday, Instate 10:00a.m. until the time of Mass 10:30 a.m. Guardian Angels Catholic Church 581 E. 14 Mile Rd. Clawson. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
