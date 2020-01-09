|
Maria Barbara Chmielewski
Horseshoe Bend - Maria Barbara Chmielewski, of Horseshoe Bend, passed away on January 7, 2020 at Eaglecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ash Flat. She was born in Warsaw, Poland.
Maria lived a full life while living in Detroit and Southfield, Michigan and Cherokee Village.
Maria was an Electrical Engineer and a very proficient pianist and painter. She had many positions in her professional life as an Engineer in the Detroit area. Her artwork is hanging in many major company home offices and in private homes as she was very generous with her water and ink paintings.
Although having no children herself, she was a caring and giving person to many friends and families. One of her most favorite things to do was exercise and socialize with a wonderful group of ladies in Horseshoe Bend three times a week. She met several caring and loving people and was never alone.
Special to her was Chaplain Karyn and the staff of EagleCrest and Legacy Hospice.
She leaves behind a nephew, Andy Machcinski; and two great- nephews, Adam and Mark.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held 12:00 p.m. January 22, 2020 at Cindy's Dinner Bell located at 811 2nd Street in Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020